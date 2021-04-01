Albion Financial Group UT Raises Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.64% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.63. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $97.29.

