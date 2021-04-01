Alchemint Standards Reaches Market Capitalization of $301,012.27 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $301,012.27 and approximately $24.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00064678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.32 or 0.00395413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.48 or 0.00814171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00089467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00048366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029142 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.