Alchemy Pay Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.86 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $18.21 million and $8.86 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00275912 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00071410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,637,987 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

