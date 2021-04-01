Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 904,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aleafia Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.