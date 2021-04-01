Aleph.im Market Capitalization Reaches $44.31 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $44.31 million and $1.05 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 55.8% against the dollar. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,836,662 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

Aleph.im Token Trading

