Aleph.im Trading 62.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 62.5% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $45.75 million and $1.19 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,836,662 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

