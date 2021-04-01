Algorand 1-Day Volume Tops $324.81 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and approximately $324.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00248278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021941 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,076.84 or 0.03506185 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,235,815,994 coins and its circulating supply is 2,615,352,108 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

