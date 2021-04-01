Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.58. The stock had a trading volume of 463,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,867. The firm has a market cap of $607.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

