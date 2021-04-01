Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ALCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alico by 320.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alico by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alico by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alico by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 41.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. Alico has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alico will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

