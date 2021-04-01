Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

