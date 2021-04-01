All Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.10 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, All Sports has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $35.58 million and $4.10 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About All Sports

SOC is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

