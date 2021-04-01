All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0238

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $35.72 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00642352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.