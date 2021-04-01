Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 14.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany stock opened at $626.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $434.53 and a one year high of $663.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

