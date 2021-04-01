ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ALLETE by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.31. 7,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,232. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.