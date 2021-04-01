Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ADS stock opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,685,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

