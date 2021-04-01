Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.25% from the stock’s current price.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $32.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

