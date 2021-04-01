Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.90

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.90 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 763077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.60 ($1.21).

The stock has a market cap of £501.19 million and a PE ratio of 62.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

