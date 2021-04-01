Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

