Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%.
Shares of AESE opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.
