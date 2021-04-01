Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.29), with a volume of 961675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.92. The company has a market cap of £53.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05.

In other news, insider Harry Rein acquired 38,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £10,683.68 ($13,958.30).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

