Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. Raymond James cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. 6,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

