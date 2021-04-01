AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $373,141.31

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $373,141.31 and $139.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.