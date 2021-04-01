ALLY (ALY) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ALLY has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $20,411.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALLY has traded down 45.3% against the dollar. One ALLY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00636965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

ALLY Token Profile

ALY is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

ALLY Token Trading

