Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.68. 13,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $178.41.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
