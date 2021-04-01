Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,985 shares of company stock worth $3,562,847 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.71 million, a P/E ratio of 545.00 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

