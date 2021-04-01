Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Hits $437.94 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00002954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $437.94 million and $68.90 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00395795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00812943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00048180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029378 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

