Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Cap of $451.47 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $451.47 million and $82.70 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00063210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00321462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00087973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00724713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00029317 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

