Alphacat (ACAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $635,309.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

