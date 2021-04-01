Alphacat (ACAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.01 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $318,981.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

