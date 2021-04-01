Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 385,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ALPN stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.