AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,581,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 3,171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 280.6 days.

Shares of ATGFF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 3,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.