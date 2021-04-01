AMATEN (AMA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $404.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. AMATEN has a market cap of $454,464.23 and approximately $404.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded down 51.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.38 or 0.00640110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.