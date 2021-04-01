Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,094.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,128.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

