Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,094.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,169.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

