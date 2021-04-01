Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,541,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,094.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,169.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.