Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,541,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,094.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,169.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.