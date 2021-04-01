Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,094.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,128.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

