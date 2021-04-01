Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0924 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $37.64 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 705,443,700 coins and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

