AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,473,324 shares of company stock valued at $536,584,964 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

