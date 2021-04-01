AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AMCX stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
