AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMCX stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.