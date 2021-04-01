Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amcor by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amcor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 763,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $8,494,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $7,338,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

