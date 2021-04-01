AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UHAL opened at $612.60 on Thursday. AMERCO has a one year low of $249.45 and a one year high of $657.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $572.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,331,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

