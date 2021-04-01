Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

