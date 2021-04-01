American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

