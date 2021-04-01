American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $32.01. 684,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

