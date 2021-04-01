American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 31731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,501,000 after purchasing an additional 240,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,848,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,462,000 after purchasing an additional 702,412 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

