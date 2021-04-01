American International Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,564 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $210.76 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $126.54 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.44, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

