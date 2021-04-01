American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,934,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,522 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

