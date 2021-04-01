American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $617.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.98. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $627.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

