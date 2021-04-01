American International Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $112.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

