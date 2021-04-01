American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE AIG opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. American International Group has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

